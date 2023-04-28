52,000 passengers at Cork Airport this May Bank Holiday Weekend

28 April 2023

By Tom Collins

Cork Airport is set to welcome over 52,000 passengers this May Bank Holiday Weekend. As the first of the summer bank holidays, the May Bank Holiday weekend will see a new Aer Lingus Regional service to Bristol start April 28th. The six-times weekly service will be operated by Emerald Airlines and will depart Cork Airport at 17.50 and arrive in Bristol at 19.10.

Aer Lingus will recommence their twice-weekly summer service to Dubrovnik, Croatia on Wednesday, May 3. The service, which operates each Wednesday and Saturday will depart Cork Airport at 10.55 and 05.45 respectively. Dubrovnik, known as “the pearl of the Adriatic” is a picturesque city renowned for its well-preserved medieval architecture and magnificent natural beauty.

Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said: “May Bank Holiday represents the real start of the summer for tourism and airports. We have been planning for many months to ensure that passengers have a pleasant, calm, and unrushed travel experience at Cork Airport. We encourage those families who haven’t yet booked summer holidays to fly Cork this summer, to experience Ireland’s highest performing airport for customer service.”

Cork Airport has 44 scheduled routes on offer this summer and passengers across Cork, Munster and the South of Ireland are encouraged to check out the full list of destinations on corkairport.com. Over the coming bank holiday weekend, passengers are advised to arrive 90 minutes before their flight is due to depart to allow for a pleasant and unrushed airport experience.