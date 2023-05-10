Online Casino Gambling in Ireland

10 May 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Gambling remains one of the most popular activities in Ireland, both offline and online. Online gambling, however, has risen dramatically in popularity over the years, and hundreds of online casinos are not available for Irish players.

Despite being such a saturated and extremely competitive market, there’s always demand for new online casinos that can offer something fresh and exciting. With so many available, it can be challenging to find an online casino worth trying because most of these sites tend to be more of the same, with similar bonuses and games offered.

So, what makes a new online casino worth checking out in Ireland? Keep reading to learn more about what to look out for in a new online casino and how to spot a high-quality new gambling site to play your favourite games.

What to Look Out For When Choosing a New Online Casino in Ireland

Choosing a new online casino in Ireland can be daunting, especially since there are usually few to no player reviews to rely on. Players often feel safer signing up with online casinos that have had time to prove themselves and stand the test of time, so to speak. If a casino has been around for years and remained popular throughout, then most players will sign up here with confidence.

While some players prefer to stick with more established online casinos, others are always looking for a new online casino that offers something different and even better than what they’re used to.

If this sounds more like you, keep reading to learn how to pick out a new online casino confidently and avoid new casinos that are shady or likely to give you an unpleasant player experience. These are a few key factors to keep in mind when reviewing a brand-new online casino.

Casino Licence

The number one rule to remember when choosing a new online casino is to ensure the operator is properly licensed and regulated. Some of the most respected gambling authorities include the UKGC and the Malta Gaming Authority.

Number of Games and Software Providers

Any new online casino in Ireland that wants to stand a chance amongst the competition should offer a competitive selection of games. There should be a minimum of 1000 casino games offered, including all the usual categories like online slots, online blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, video poker, and so on. You should also look out for the industry’s best software providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, and several others.

Welcome Bonus and Other Casino Bonuses and Promotions

New online casinos have to work extra hard to capture the attention of new players, and one of the ways they often do this is by offering a competitive Welcome Bonus. This can be a Welcome Offer offering more bonus cash or more Free Spins than usual, or an unusual type of Welcome Bonus.

For example, new online casinos like Bang On Casino offer a unique type of Welcome Bonus where you get to spin a bonus wheel when signing up and making your first deposit. The fun part is that you won’t know which bonus you’ll get; if you’re lucky, you’ll get the biggest prize on the wheel.

Banking Options Supported

Finally, a sure sign that a new casino can be trusted, especially regarding your personal information and funds, is the kind of banking options offered. Many different payment methods, like debit cards, secure e-wallets, prepaid cards, and bank transfers, should be available on the website.

New Mobile Casinos

Nowadays, any new online casino is also a mobile casino because this is where the iGaming industry is heading. As a large majority of the population in Ireland and all over the globe are constantly on their smartphones, it’s no surprise that mobile casinos are becoming mainstream.

New online casinos are now built in HTML5, which means they’re automatically compatible with all mobile devices, including tablets. Sometimes, a dedicated casino or sports betting app will also be available to download. Mobile compatibility is one of the factors we consider when reviewing new casinos in Ireland, and we would go as far as to say that online casinos that aren’t accessible on mobile will be considered outdated right away.

What’s important to keep in mind when looking at new mobile casinos, however, is the game selection that the mobile site offers. In some cases, the number of casino games a casino offers is limited when switching to the mobile version, so you’ll want to ensure you can play a wide range of games on the mobile version or app.

Getting Started at a New Online Casino

Whatever you’re looking for in a new online casino, you can ensure a safe and pleasant experience by doing a little bit of research first. Even if there aren’t any reviews of the site available yet, you can use our checklist to determine whether the site can be trusted or whether you’re better off signing up elsewhere.