Broadband rollout expands across County Cork: Boherboy, Kocknagree and Drishane

10 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

2,100 Cork homes, businesses and farms along the Kerry border near Rathmore will soon be able to connect to fibre broadband on National Broadband Ireland network

Close to 18,000 homes, businesses and farms in County Cork can avail of a high-speed connection from this week.

National Broadband Ireland, the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan on behalf of the Government, has said that 2,100 Cork properties in places such as Boherboy, Kocknagree and Drishane along the Kerry border in the Rathmore deployment area can now order or pre-order broadband on its high-speed fibre network.

82,000 premises in County Cork are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, County Cork will receive €314m of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

There are 2,101 Cork premises in the Rathmore deployment area that can join the National Broadband Ireland network. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people living near Rathmore to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Cork and there are 17,989 premises able to order or pre-order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county, with 5,346 connections already made to the network. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “Good progress has been made in Cork to deliver our high-speed broadband network to local homes, businesses and farms. Homes and businesses in the rural surrounds of Rathmore along the Cork-Kerry border can now connect to National Broadband Ireland’s high-speed network.”

National Broadband Ireland’s website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up to date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area.

Some 62 RSPs have already signed up to sell services on the National Broadband Ireland network and 50 are certified as ready to start providing connections as of today. To see the retail broadband providers that are currently licensed to sell on the National Broadband Ireland network, visit NBI.ie/buy.

National Broadband Ireland contractors have been on the ground across the country and over 146,136 premises nationwide are available to order broadband on the NBI network so far.

