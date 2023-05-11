Former 96FM CEO appointed as Director of Tipp FM company

11 May 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Business News

A former CEO of 96FM and C103 has been appointed to the board of County Tipperary Radio Ltd, that’s according to documents filed at the Companies Registration Office in recent days. Carrigtwohill-based Ronan McManamy’s ‘Company Secretary’ appointment is effective as of 25 March 2023. Mr McManamy is a trained accountant whose career included being Commercial Director of 96FM and C103, then CEO. He also served as CEO of UTV Radio/Wireless Radio Ireland before moving to the Irish Examiner as an MD for a year, before switching to being CEO of Clare FM / Tipp FM in April 2021.