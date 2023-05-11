Good news on the pothole front for North County Cork

11 May 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council Announce €3.6M Road Resurfacing Contract for North Cork

Cork County Council has announced the appointment of Lagan Asphalt Ltd. for the Kanturk Mallow and Fermoy Municipal Districts Road Resurfacing Contract 2023. The contract, valued at €3,650,000, covers 24 sites across 25km of rural and urban road improvement works in North Cork.

The scope of the works includes a wide range of road improvement measures, such as road resurfacing, major road reconstruction, traffic-calming measures, drainage and associated works.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins, stated, “I am delighted to see this significant investment in our roads network in North Cork. This project will provide safer, more sustainable and efficient road network for all road users, and it highlights the Council’s commitment to improving the infrastructure throughout the county.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added, “Cork County Council is committed to providing safe, sustainable, and efficient transport infrastructure for the benefit of its residents, businesses and visitors. The road resurfacing works will incorporate the use of recycled road materials, which will not only deliver a more sustainable road surface, but also reduce the carbon emissions associated with the contract. Commencing in May, the works are programmed to take four months to complete.”