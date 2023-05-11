Indian stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian to perform in Cork for first time

11 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Kenny Sebastian, stand-up comedian, writer, showrunner, musician, and improviser, who is touring with his seventh comedy special Professor of Tomfoolery, comes to The Everyman on May 27th.

Kenny Sebastian is known for his unique style of observational and anecdotal comedy that resonates with audiences of all ages. With his witty humour and relatable stories, he has won millions of fans across the globe. His comedy prowess has previously been seen in his Amazon Prime Video special, Don’t Be That Guy, along with the sci-fi comedy web series Starboyz on YouTube and Comedy Central’s The Living Room.

The show will see Kenny pouring his heart out on stage, breaking down his family comedically, and leaving the audience in stitches, with 80 minutes of non-stop laughter. It’s a chance to catch him live, delivering his signature brand of humour that has made him an audience favourite.

Speaking about his show, Kenny said “Professor of Tomfoolery is my most personal show yet. It’s written for families. Not because it’s family friendly, because it’s written to be heard by every Indian family. The most personal and open I have ever been with any special, this brand-new show is me pouring my heart out, my pain, my joy, my fears covered with a layer of humour. At the end of the show, together we realise that our family, friends, and our deepest experiences, are not all that different.”

Tickets for Kenny Sebastian’s Professor of Tomfoolery are available now at The Everyman website (https://everymancork.com/events/kenny-sebastian-professor-of-tomfoolery). Get your tickets today and get ready for a hilarious and entertaining evening with Kenny Sebastian, the Professor of Tomfoolery.