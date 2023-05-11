Bulmers Cider to host music gig in Cork

11 May 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Bulmers Announces Details of Next Secret Orchard Gigs in Kilkenny, Cork, and Waterford

Bulmers is delighted to announce that the next Secret Orchard gigs will take place in Paris, Texas, Kilkenny on May 12th, Reardans, Cork on May 26th and The Reg, Waterford on June 9th.

All events will give music fans a glimpse of what to expect at Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel, which will take place this year on September 9th. The gigs will be headlined by Pastiche (Kilkenny), Tebi Rex (Cork), with performances / DJ sets from Shobsy and Molumby (Kilkenny), and Salamay and Izzy Showbizzy (Cork). Bulmers are also set to announce their headline acts for their Waterford gig this week, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled. Fans can register now to attend all gigs for FREE at secretorchard.bulmers.ie, and tickets will be distributed on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

While the secret is now out about these gigs, Bulmers has even more secrets to reveal in the coming weeks about where the next magical Secret Orchard experience will take place this summer, as well as the artists who will perform at Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel. Bulmers fans know that time bears fruit, and music lovers who keep an eye on Bulmers on social media and sign up to the Secret Orchard website will be the first to discover all these secrets as they are revealed.

Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel

For one weekend only in September, the stunning surrounds of the orchard at Bulmers Clonmel will transform into an exclusive, magical experience, complete with performances from Ireland’s brightest talent, tasty food and of course, delicious Bulmers!

At Clonmel, guests will be brought on a private tour of the Bulmers Orchard, a place shrouded in history, where Bulmers grows its 17 varieties of apples, and years, months, and days pass to create the moment when time bears fruit. At Bulmers Secret Orchard Clonmel, attendees can expect exclusive performances from some of Ireland’s hottest up and coming musical talents along with other secret surprises. Expect delicious food throughout the event, paired with a crisp and refreshing pint of Bulmers. Once the festivities end, some lucky attendees will enjoy luxury glamping amongst the trees and stars with four-person bell tents available for the night.