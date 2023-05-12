Witnesses to this morning’s Wilton shooting

12 May 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Man was shot very close to Cork University Hospital

Gardaí in Togher are appealing for witnesses following a shooting incident in the Wilton Manor area of Wilton on Friday 12th May, 2023.

A man in his 40s injured in the course of the incident is continuing to receive treatment at Cork University Hospital. His injures are no longer thought to be life threatening.

An examination of the scene has been completed and incident room has been established at Togher Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing for information on the movements of a silver saloon car that was observed in the Summerstown Drive, Summerstown Road, Wilton Court and Wilton Manor areas at the time of the shooting. It’s understood this car then travelled from the scene in the direction of Bishoptown.

Anyone with video footage (including dashcam) from these locations between approximately 4:45am and 5.45am on Friday 12th May, 2023 is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.