Community Recognition Fund Provides Welcome Boost for Millstreet

18 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Millstreet Community has today received €222,000 under the Community Recognition Fund. The fund is a Major initiative to support and reward communities that have welcomed Ukrainians and other nationalities. Over 880 projects across the country are to receive funding as part of a €50 million investment for sports clubs, schools, community organisations and other local groups which was today announced by the Government. Projects range from largescale multi-purpose sports facilities, upgrades to community centres, equipment for sports clubs, outdoor walks, playgrounds, community buses and equipment for festivals.

Welcoming the news Fine Gael Councillor for Millstreet-Macroom Eileen Lynch said “This is a fantastic investment in our community and will particularly benefit all of our residents in Millstreet and the surrounding areas both young and old. This scheme is particularly important to acknowledge the support which has been provided by our communities for our new Ukrainian residents. This investment will make a major difference in Millstreet and help the town continue to thrive.”

“I’m particularly glad that the successful projects will benefit all members of our communities, investment in a running track, development of an autism plat area and active retirement will be well utilised and the progression of further pedestrian safety measures and development of the pedestrian corridor in Millstreet will help make the town more pedestrian friendly. I am optimistic that this level of investment will also attract new visitors to the town.”

Announcing the first tranche of the successful project, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said:

“I am delighted to announce the approval of €50m for projects all over Ireland under this major investment.

“Communities the length and breadth of the country have really responded to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, opening their homes and facilities to people very much in need.

“I want to thank you for your generosity and kindness. You epitomise the very best of the wonderful community spirit we have across Ireland.

“This funding will help these communities who have responded to develop projects ranging from largescale multi-purpose sports facilities, transport infrastructure such as community vehicles and bus shelters, walks, playgrounds and equipment for sports clubs.

Minister Humphreys added:

“As a nation we always respond to people in need and I am proud to say that we have stepped up to the plate again.

“And as a Government we recognise that this has put additional pressure on the facilities in some areas so this Fund is to provide additional infrastructure that will benefit all members of our communities, young and old.

“We are funding upgrades to community facilities, swimming pools and sporting facilities, which will make a real difference in the communities that they will serve.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact that this funding will have on the ground in communities all across Ireland.”