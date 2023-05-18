Irish Bee Conservation Project Celebrates World Bee Day at Fota House, Arboretum & Gardens, Cork

18 May 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Irish Bee Conservation Project will mark World Bee Day on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at Fota House and Gardens. The event will consist of a seminar with renowned speakers, followed by a family Bumblebee Hunt on the Pollinator Trail at Fota House Arboretum and Gardens

The Seminar will start at 11 am and will feature presentations from distinguished experts in the field of bee conservation. The speakers include Julia Jones, an associate professor in ecology at University College Dublin; Mike Walsh, an agricultural scientist from SETU; Michael Kelly, founder of GIY, Grow It Yourself; and John Breen, a former professor at the University of Limerick.

The presentations will cover a range of topics related to bee conservation, including the importance of pollinators to our ecosystem, the impact of pesticides on bee populations, and strategies for protecting and supporting bee populations.

There will be a Bumblebee Hunt on the Pollinator Trail at 2 pm. Bumble, the IBCP bee mascot, will be there to meet and greet families, and face painting will be available on the trail.

By attending this event, participants can learn about the critical role that pollinators play in our environment and how we can support their conservation. With declining bee populations worldwide, it is more important than ever to raise awareness about the importance of bees and other pollinators.

Bumblebee Hunt on the Pollinator Trail at 2 pm is free and open to all.

The cost of attending the seminar is €20.

To register for the seminar, please visit the Irish Bee Conservation Project website at www.ibcp.ie