Uisce Éireann is progressing with back yard service works to future proof water supplies to homes in Fermoy, Co Cork

26 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork County Council, will be replacing ageing backyard water mains in Fermoy to safeguard the water supply to homes in the area. The delivery of these essential works will provide more secure water supply for the area, by minimising the frequency of bursts and improving the resilience of the network.

The works will involve the decommissioning of ageing backyard water mains and the delivery of over 1km of new, modern water mains which will be constructed along the public road. New service connections for customers will also be provided. The project is due to commence before the end of May.

In some older estates across the country water connections, typically made of iron or lead, were installed to the rear of properties, often referred to as backyard service connections. The pipework due to age and deterioration factors can be a significant source of leakage. Backyard water services are usually shared, running through neighbouring properties making it difficult to detect and repair leaks. Since properties may share a connection, leaks and bursts can affect all properties in a neighbourhood, which can result in low pressure. This project will aim to resolve these issues for properties in St Joseph’s Square, St Bernard Place, Marion Square, Wolfe Tone Park, John Redmond Street, Clancy Street, Desmond Street Fermoy and Cork Road.

Speaking about the project, Paul Moroney, Portfolio Manager with Uisce Éireann said, “The first step in ensuring the delivery of this essential project in Fermoy will require a survey of each property before the works commence. This is to assess the current water connection arrangements in place and to facilitate discussion on the best way to connect the new service to the customers’ homes.”

Paul added, “We would like to thank the local community, in advance for their patience and cooperation while we deliver this essential water network improvement project in Fermoy.”

The works may involve some short-term water interruptions, and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48-hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions. Traffic management may be in place during this time, but local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Customers to benefit from these improvement works will be contacted directly by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd who are carrying out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann, to provide further information and to discuss a suitable time to carry out the individual surveys.

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates visit www.water.ie

Since 2018, Uisce Éireann has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 – fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.