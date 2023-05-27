When is the 2023 Cork Summer Show?

27 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Cork Summer Show will take place on the 17th and 18th of June 2023, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Cork Show Grounds, Curraheen Road, Cork, Exit 2 (Curraheen) on the N40.As the evenings grow longer, there’s a sense of summer in the air and a great Munster tradition is getting ready to launch!

The Cork Summer Show 2023 promises a weekend full of fun and entertainment for the whole family and an opportunity to explore our rich agricultural and food heritage.

This year’s show is the biggest yet! In addition to the traditional competitions, there are twenty themed zones covering a wide range of activities. From music and entertainment to kids’ activities, dogs, pets, and small animals, health and wellness, lifestyle events, art, craft, and baking, as well as horses and equestrian activities, and farm animals. There’s even a section dedicated to vintage motors, tractors, and agricultural equipment. The list of attractions is endless!

The show also features a huge market, and the Food Village – the largest outdoor food fare in Munster, bringing together some of the very best of our food culture, chef demos and an opportunity to meet with food producers. There are a hundred picnic tables, where you can enjoy the very best that Cork and Munster have to offer, as well as a full, on-site bar.

This year’s show also features an Enterprise Zone, sponsored by the Cork City and County Local Enterprise Offices (LEO) featuring a range of local start-ups and micro-businesses and information about support services available to entrepreneurs.

Sustainability is at the heart of this year’s show, with a strong focus on the philosophy of reduce, reuse and recycle. Throughout the weekend, bins will be provided to ensure proper segregation of waste. Visitors to the show are encouraged to bring their own reusable coffee cup and reusable water bottle to minimise waste. A mobile hydration unit will be available to enable visitors to refill their water bottle, supported by Cork County Council. All the food trucks at the event will also use only eco-friendly packaging.

Cork County Council is the lead sponsor of the Cork Summer Show 2023 and will be present at the event, with a marquee where you can explore the wide range of services provided by and supported by local government.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s show, The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins said,

It is both an honour and a privilege for Cork County Council and myself, as County Mayor, to support the Cork Summer Show. From the first show in 1806, the show has become a highlight in our summer schedule. Whether it’s your first time or you come every year, I can promise you there is something there for everyone, from food to agriculture to live music and entertainment. Be sure and save the date and join us for what promises to be a jam-packed weekend.

Speaking ahead of the event, Robert Harkin, Chairman of Munster agricultural society said, “We are delighted to have Cork County Council on board as our lead sponsor and we would like to extend the warmest of welcomes to the Mayor of County Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins, as we launch this preview of Cork Summer Show 2023.

Local government plays a very important role in all our communities – supporting local infrastructure, economic development, agriculture, tourism and environmental projects across the county.

The Cork Summer Show is at the heart of the County Cork community and has been a highlight of the summer and a showcase of the very best of Cork for more than two centuries. We would like to thank Cork County Council for supporting us and helping to ensure that the Cork Summer Show continues to grow and evolve with our community.”