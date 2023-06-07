Michelin Guide adds the Ballycotton eatery to prestigious list

7 June 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

When you own a restaurant overlooking Ballycotton harbour, it stands to reason that you’ll serve fresh seafood right off the boat!

Cush has been added to the Michelin Guide of ‘The Best Seafood Restaurants in the Republic of Ireland.’ The news comes after the venue in Ballycotton was awarded a prestigious Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide for the first time in 2022, which highlights restaurants offering good food at competitive prices.

Cush prides itself on using the finest locally sourced and seasonal ingredients, from its exceptionally flavoursome fruit and vegetables, to its top-quality meat from local butchers, and its perfectly prepared fish, caught locally in Ballycotton. Head Chef Dan Geurin never compromises on taste and his vast culinary experience under some of Ireland’s top chefs shines through in every dish.

In its listing among ‘The Best Seafood Restaurants in the Republic of Ireland,’ the Michelin Guide states about Cush: When you own a restaurant overlooking Ballycotton harbour, it stands to reason that you’ll serve fresh seafood right off the boat. The team at Cush do not disappoint, with plenty of fish and shellfish popping up across their menus. Dishes like grilled fish of the day with wild garlic and smoked bacon chowder show off the kitchen’s skills in allowing their top-notch ingredients to shine. Add a small bar and some cosy sea-view bedrooms into the picture, and you have the makings of your next ‘happy place’.

Commenting on the news, Dan Geurin said,