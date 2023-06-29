Matchdays in Cork: Make the most of it

29 June 2023

By Roger Kennedy

The Rebel Army might be languishing at the wrong end of the League of Ireland table, but that doesn’t necessarily detract from the enjoyment of a matchday in Cork. Indeed, there are plenty of fantastic local venues which serve to provide the perfect pre-match preparation, as you ready yourself to watch the action unfold at Cork City’s Turners Cross stadium.

A trip to the bookies

A ritual for many football fans – whether supporting Cork or any other outfit for that matter – is to back their team with a bet; although, on current form, you may feel a little reluctant to put your money on the home side! There’s a Paddy Power bookmakers located on Pouladuff Road, which is a short, twenty-minute walk away from Turners Cross. Here, you’ll be able to access a range of markets on the match, alongside odds for various other domestic and international fixtures. It’s also well worth checking out Paddy Power online slots, which have been developed by the gaming industry’s most-reputable software providers, and are available to play from any location using your smartphone device. Some of these titles are football-related, such as ‘The Big Football Bonus’ and ‘Live Football Card Showdown’ – a great way to get you in the mood for the big game!

Source: Unsplash

Don’t go to the ground on an empty stomach

If you’re feeling peckish, there’s a host of excellent eateries within reasonable travelling distance of the ground, with several located in Cork city centre. The Liberty Grill on Washington Street serves delicious American-inspired dishes at superb value, whilst the Market Lane restaurant on Oliver Plunkett Street specializes in hearty meals and traditional fayre, using ingredients sourced from the city’s historic English market. Both of these restaurants are located approximately two kilometres north of Turners Cross, so make sure you leave enough time to arrive in advance of kick-off. If you’d prefer something a little more convenient, why not try out Dino’s Fish & Chip shop, which is situated less than 500m from the stadium on Evergreen Road. A firm favourite amongst the Cork City faithful, Dino’s offers classic takeaway food at an affordable price, and is therefore highly-recommended for those looking to grab a quick bite to eat before the game.

Source: Pixabay

Get your apparel sorted

Lastly, in order to be a true member of the Rebel Army, you’ve also got to look the part. The club’s official retail store, located in Douglas Village Shopping Centre to the south east of the city, sells a vast range of Cork City merchandise; so, whether you just want to show your support with a hat or scarf, or go all in and don the famous green jersey, you’ll be able to get kitted out here. However, once again, just ensure you’ve factored the length of this journey into your timings; Douglas Village Shopping Centre is over a half-hour walk from City’s Curragh Road home.

So, there you have it, the ideal matchday experience in Cork. After all this, you’ll be more than ready to throw your full support behind Liam Buckley’s men, and hopefully cheer Cork City to a much-needed victory!