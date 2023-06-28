Rory Gallagher tribute night set to rock Ballycotton

28 June 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Barry McGivern Band ready to rock the stage in July

A tribute gig to honour the legendary Rory Gallagher will take place at Sea Church, Ballycotton on July 8th. The highly acclaimed Barry McGivern Band, fresh from playing the Rory Gallagher International Festival in Ballyshannon Co.Donegal, will return to Ballycotton for a night of electrifying music and soulful performances to celebrate Gallagher’s enduring legacy and musical genius.

Rory Gallagher, a legendary Irish guitarist, singer/ songwriter, and blues-rock pioneer, was born in Donegal and raised in Cork where his musical journey took flight. Gallagher’s connection to Cork extended through his personal life where he attended school, fostered lifelong friendships, forging deep roots within the local community. Rory died in 1995 and is buried in St Oliver’s Cemetery, Carrigrohane. He was known for being immersed in Cork’s music scene and throughout his illustrious career, his love for Cork remained evident.

Last year, a mural of Rory Gallagher, commissioned by Sea Church and created by Cork artist Jack Hickey, was unveiled at Cloyne GAA Club. This eye-catching painting of the much-loved musician with his famous guitar has proven hugely popular with the local community.

The Barry McGivern band, who also performed at Sea Church last August, first saw Rory perform on television back in 1969, and the band was later formed in his honour. The musicians have since travelled the length and breadth of Ireland playing his music. Commenting on the quality of the Barry McGivern Band, Rory Gallagher’s brother Dónal Gallagher said, “Barry and his band tastefully capture the essence of Rory’s music and its live performance tension.”

The tribute gig is just one highlight among a series of events lined up for July at Sea Church Ballycotton. Music enthusiasts can look forward to an array of lively performances, including a Johnny Cash tribute act by the renowned band Strictly Cash, a highly anticipated show by The Riptide Movement, and a rocking Bon Jovi tribute band, Slippery When Wet.

Tickets for the Rory Gallagher tribute gig and other upcoming events at Sea Church Ballycotton are available for purchase at the venue’s website www.seachurch.ie. Early booking is highly recommended.