30 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

“Delay in Sophie Toscan du Plantier review adding to the grief of an already grief-stricken family.” says TD

Independent TD for Cork South-West Michael Collins has pleaded with the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to do all in her power to escalate the outcome of the ongoing Garda review into the death of French national Sophie Toscan du Plantier who was brutally murdered at Toormore, near Schull in Co Cork on December 23, 1996.

Deputy Collins raised the case during remarks he made to the minister in the course of a Dáil debate on the Offences against the State (Amendment) Act 1998 and Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act 2009:

“I am appealing to the Minister to provide whatever resources are necessary to enable a swift and certain conclusion to the ongoing investigation by the Garda Serious Review Crime Team of this heinous crime,” said Deputy Collins.

“Sophie’s family have suffered so much since 1996. However, while they welcome the current review the fact remains that they have received next to nothing in terms of updates about the process. This is only adding to the grief they continue to feel for the loss of a woman who was a mother, a wife, a friend and a much-loved daughter.”

“I understand that a separate local investigation team is based at Bantry Garda Station. I would like assurances from the Minister and indeed the Garda Commissioner that this team also has the resources that it needs to expedite the case.”

“It is almost incomprehensible to think that a murderer has been walking free for the last 27 years. This is not what justice should look like.”

“It is way past time that Sophie’s family were provided with a definitive outcome to this lengthy and trying process. If the minister can assist in that then she is obligated to act as a matter of priority,” concluded Deputy Collins.