Targeting luxury travel business for Cork in Paris

2 July 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Thirty-five (35) top French luxury travel buyers attended a networking event organised by Tourism Ireland in Paris – where they met, and did business with, 14 tourism companies from Ireland, including Fota Island Resort and Hayfield Manor.

The event was organised to highlight our luxury tourism offering to the key French luxury travel buyers in attendance. It involved a workshop of one-to-one meetings, a presentation, as well as networking sessions – providing an excellent opportunity for the tourism companies from Ireland to promote their luxury products and services. Guests also enjoyed a whiskey tasting provided by Whiskey Island and a performance by the Nova Quartet.

Elmagh Killeen, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Director of Markets, said: “Our networking event was an excellent opportunity to highlight our luxury tourism offering – from our boutique hotels, castles, luxury resorts and spas; to our rich culture and heritage.

“Events like this provide a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland and our partners to meet, and network with, influential luxury travel buyers, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland in 2023 and beyond.”