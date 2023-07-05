Carrigaline TD to be next leader of Fianna Fail?

5 July 2023

By Mary Bermingham

Michael McGrath Backed To Be Fianna Fáil Leader

Michael McGrath has overtaken Jim O’Callaghan as the most likely successor to Micheál Martin as leader of Fianna Fáil according to BoyleSports, who now makes the Minister for Finance 7/4 favourite from 7/2 for the top job.

Martin was said to be angry at party members who recently passed a motion calling for a deputy leader to be appointed, but insisted last month he plans to lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election.

The Tánaiste is however one of the figures being tipped as Ireland’s EU Commissioner in 2024 and with Fianna Fáil languishing 12 points behind Sinn Féin in a new Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll, money is now going down on candidates who may be biding their time on a leadership bid.

Jim O’Callaghan had been the frontrunner since BoyleSports chalked up their list of likely successors, but the Dublin Bay South TD has now been eased to 9/4 from 6/4. Micheál Martin has said minister for state Jack Chambers will lead the party’s campaign for the local elections next June, but Chambers himself is also being touted as a future leader and is down to 9/1 from 14/1.

A sensational return to the top position for Bertie Ahern looks out of the question at 100/1 after he rejoined party ranks earlier this year, but the former Taoiseach hasn’t ruled out a run for Áras an Uachtaráin and he is now the 8/1 third favourite to succeed Michael D. Higgins as President.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Fianna Fáil have some catching up to do if the opinion polls are anything to go by and of the potential big hitters jockeying for position, more and more punters are now siding with Michael McGrath.

Next Fianna Fáil Leader

7/4 Michael McGrath 9/4 Jim O’Callaghan 5/1 Dara Calleary 6/1 James Lawless 8/1 Barry Cowen 9/1 Jack Chambers 9/1 Darragh O’Brien 12/1 Norma Foley 14/1 Thomas Byrne 14/1 Niall Collins 100/1 Bertie Ahern

