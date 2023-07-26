VIDEO: Cork City Echo Boy selling papers to passing cars

26 July 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

From the archives:

There was a time when a man sold newspapers to pedestrians outside the Colosseum at the end of McCurtain Street. As traffic grew the Newsvendor started selling to cars. Check out this video from 1969.

Newspaper seller John Kelleher (who passed away in 2019, aged 89) diced with the traffic in Cork City to make his living in the 1960’s.

John Kelleher operated from the traffic bollard in the Coliseum Cinema area of Cork City, running back and forth to motorists with newspapers. From a family of newspaper vendors, John’s mother began selling newspapers in the 1920s and the family have been operating in the Coliseum area ever since. With four children of his own John Kelleher hoped that they will carry on the family tradition.

In the late 1940s traffic on Cork’s streets was much lighter when John Kelleher began working and he sold papers mainly to pedestrians. As years passed and traffic got heavier, the corporation introduced a one way traffic system. As a result of the one way system, all traffic has to pass by Coliseum corner in order to get to the city, providing a boost to the newspaper trade. Operating from the island in the centre of the road John Kelleher navigates the passing cars, trucks, bicycles and buses as he sells the newspapers. “I have to be on my toes and keep things moving. The work requires a good head for numbers with some of his customers paying cash at the time of purchase, and others paying weekly or monthly”.

This episode of ‘Newsbeat’ was broadcast on RTE1 on 12 November 1969.