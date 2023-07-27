ABBA tribute band celebrate summer with all the classic hits

27 July 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Starlight Entertainment is bringing back the ABBA nostalgia to Cork with The Super Troupers performing some of the band’s much-loved hits for an audience of fans, young and old.

The show, which includes a fully live band, is taking place at the Oliver Plunkett on July 29th and follows a successful event in the city centre venue earlier this year.

ABBA enthusiasts will relive the golden era of pop music and enjoy timeless classics such as Mamma Mia, S.O.S, Fernando, Super Trouper, and many others. People are encouraged to sing along and there will be some prizes for best dressed on the night, although dressing up is optional.

A limited number of pre-show VIP tickets are available and this includes a canapes and prosecco reception, with seating. A live band will be on stage downstairs after The Super Troupers to ensure the fun continues for the rest of the night.

Starlight Entertainment spokesperson Marguerite O’Connor said; “We are delighted to bring The Super Troupers back to Cork after a tour of sold out shows around the country, and after such a positive response the show received in Cork earlier this year. Whether you’re a hardcore ABBA fan or simply looking for a fun-filled night out, The Super Troupers show has something for everyone and we can’t wait to create another unforgettable evening for the people of Cork City.”

The show takes place at The Oliver Plunkett from 10pm – 12am with doors opening at 8pm for VIP tickets and 9pm for general admissions. Food and drink will be available downstairs beforehand. Tickets are available on Eventbrite Starlightentertainmentcork.eventbrite.ie