27 July 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

World record oyster shucker to fly in from Canada to judge the competition

The Metropole Hotel is getting ready for the Cork Oyster Shucking Championship which will form part of the Cork on a Fork festival next month. Oyster shucking is the careful process of opening the shell to reveal the delicacy inside.

The three-time Guinness World Record Oyster Shucker Paddy McMurray, from Toronto, Canada will travel to Cork for the event. Paddy, who delighted audiences with his talents at the Cork Oyster & Seafood Festival, will demonstrate his shucking skills as well as taking on the role of chief judge for the competition on the night.

The championship is open to participants of all skill levels – from beginners to oyster enthusiasts, seasoned seafood connoisseurs and professional chefs. To ensure that all contestants have a fair chance, Paddy will conduct masterclasses earlier in the day.

The evening will commence with an oyster reception, featuring a selection of Irish oysters. The shucking competition will be the highlight of the evening, while guests will be treated to other activities such as an oyster hunt. There will be entertainment on the night, while food writer Joe McNamee will be the MC for the evening.

Table packages are available for groups, complete with an assortment of seafood, light bites and canapés curated by Executive Group Chef of Trigon Hotels, Alex Petit.

Sandra Murphy, Group Brand and Communications Manager at Trigon Hotels, said; “We are thrilled to host the Cork Oyster Shucking Championship as part of this year’s Cork on a Fork Festival. We are delighted to welcome back the extraordinary talent of Paddy McMurray as our guest of honour and judge on the night. As a three-time Guinness World Record Oyster Shucker and a celebrated figure in the world of seafood, Paddy’s presence adds a level of excitement and expertise to the competition. We invite all oyster enthusiasts, seafood lovers, and aspiring shuckers to join us for an evening filled with delicious flavors and the joy of celebrating the ocean’s finest delicacy.”

The event takes place at The Metropole Hotel on August 19th from 7:00pm – 10:30pm. Tickets are from €30 and are available on Eventbrite. Those who want to participate in the shucking competition can email smurphy@trigonhotels.com