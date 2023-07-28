Home Building Finance Ireland holds Half Year Conference in Cork

28 July 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

News in brief

Home Building Finance Ireland held its Half Year Conference in the Rochestown Park Hotel, Douglas, Cork today from 8am.

The agenda for the morning event included:

Opening Address by Carrigaline based Minister for Finance, Mr Michael McGrath, T.D.

HBFI Half Year Results & Progress Report by Ms Dara Deering, CEO, HBFI

Panel Discussion on ‘The Challenges & Opportunities to increasing the supply of new homes in Ireland’.

HBFI is wholly owned by the Minister for Finance but operates as an independent legal entity with its own Board and a commercial mandate, providing development funding to residential development projects. Its aim is to help address the shortfall of funding available in the open market. It was established under the Home Building Finance Ireland Act 2018.

Cork photographer Jim Coughlan was at the event: