28th July, 2023

Home Building Finance Ireland holds Half Year Conference in Cork

28 July 2023
By Tom Collins
Home Building Finance Ireland held its Half Year Conference in the Rochestown Park Hotel, Douglas, Cork today from 8am.

The agenda for the morning event included:

  • Opening Address by Carrigaline based Minister for Finance, Mr Michael McGrath, T.D.
  • HBFI Half Year Results & Progress Report by Ms Dara Deering, CEO, HBFI
  • Panel Discussion on ‘The Challenges & Opportunities to increasing the supply of new homes in Ireland’.

HBFI is wholly owned by the Minister for Finance but operates as an independent legal entity with its own Board and a commercial mandate, providing development funding to residential development projects. Its aim is to help address the shortfall of funding available in the open market. It was established under the Home Building Finance Ireland Act 2018.

Cork photographer Jim Coughlan was at the event:

Pictured at the HBFI half year conference at the Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork were from left, Darragh Lennon, head of communications HBFI; Fergus Mangan, , HBFI; Dara Deering n CEO HBFI,Michael McGrath TD Minister for Finance ; Stephen McCarthy, Astra construction and Conor O’Connell, Irish Home builders association

Dara Deering CEO HBFI, Home Building Finance Ireland with Michael McGrath TD, minister for finance at the HBFI half year conference at the Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork.

Dara Deering (centre) CEO HBFI, (Home Building Finance Ireland) with Darragh Lennon, head of communications HBFI; Fergus Mangan, , HBFI; Conor O’Connell, Irish Home builders association and Stephen McCarthy, Astra construction at the HBFI half year conference at the Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork.

