Tesla’s Cork showroom takes shape

28 July 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Elon Musks’s electric company Tesla is close to opening its showroom and service centre in a Fota retail park, on the road between Glounthane and Carrigtwohill, with an address of Tesla Centre – Cork Fota Junction, Unit A2, Fota Junction Retail Park, Co Cork.

The trendy car company has a presence in Ireland since 2017 with a showroom and service centre in Sandyford, Dublin. Now, drivers in the south of the country will be pleased to learn they need not travel to the capital for repair. The site will also have 13 charge points for use by Tesla brand vehicles,

The nearby Little Island Business Association posted pictures on their Facebook page today showing how advanced the premises are:

