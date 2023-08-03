Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visits Apple Hollyhill Campus

3 August 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork has become a pivotal hub for one of the world’s most innovative and influential tech giants – Apple Inc. Since 1980, Apple has steadily expanded its presence in Cork, and recently, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s visit to the Apple campus in Hollyhill shed light on the company’s remarkable journey and its enduring commitment to the local community.

Cathy Kearney, Vice President of European Operations at Apple, expressed her pride in being a part of Cork’s vibrant community and emphasized the company’s ongoing dedication to innovation and customer service. “Our teams here are continuing to innovate in service of our customers,” Kearney noted. She highlighted the staggering €250 million investment Apple has poured into expanding the Hollyhill campus over the past five years. This investment isn’t just about infrastructure; it represents Apple’s deep-rooted belief in the potential of its Irish workforce and the Cork community.

Apple’s investment in Cork is far from a recent development. Since its inception, the company has steadily grown its Cork campus, evolving both in scale and significance within Apple’s global operations. The last five years have seen a surge in investment, particularly evident in the sprawling Hollyhill campus. A major milestone came in April 2022, when Apple inaugurated a cutting-edge engineering and test facility. This multi-million-euro facility serves as a central hub for testing and analyzing Apple products across Europe. It’s a testament to Apple’s commitment to quality assurance and continuous improvement.

Apple’s Hollyhill campus also proudly houses a specialized team dedicated to artificial intelligence and machine learning (AIML). Established in 2019, this team represents Apple’s forward-looking approach, recognizing the transformative potential of AI in shaping the future of technology.

The most visible sign of Apple’s expansion is the ongoing construction of a new office development at the Hollyhill campus. Designed to accommodate up to 1,300 employees, this facility is poised to not only facilitate Apple’s growth but also contribute to the local economy by creating new job opportunities.

Apple’s impact extends beyond its corporate pursuits; it’s deeply woven into the fabric of the Cork community. The company firmly believes in giving back and fostering meaningful connections with the communities it operates within. This is evident in Apple’s Giving program, a global initiative that channels resources and support to local, national, and international organizations. Since its inception in 2015, Apple’s Giving program in Cork has assisted more than 400 registered charities, leaving a positive footprint across Ireland.

Volunteering is a cornerstone of Apple’s community engagement efforts. In 2022 alone, Apple employees collectively dedicated over 12,500 hours to support various charities and organizations. From working with Age Action Ireland to collaborating with the Irish Red Cross, their efforts touch diverse sectors of society.

Apple’s approach to community involvement is unique in that it empowers its employees to identify local organizations that could benefit from both financial assistance and volunteering. Through the “Strengthen Local Communities” program, Apple ensures that its employees’ generosity aligns with the most pressing needs of the region.

In conclusion, Apple’s presence in Cork has evolved into an emblem of innovation, growth, and community engagement. The recent visit by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar showcases the symbiotic relationship between Apple and Cork. As the company continues to invest, expand, and engage with the local community, its impact resonates far beyond the walls of its Hollyhill campus, contributing to the thriving spirit of the city and the nation as a whole.