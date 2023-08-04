Enjoy a West Cork ‘Beara Brunch’ in a Cork City pub

4 August 2023

By Tom Collins

Gallaghers, renowned for their exceptional food and drink experiences in Cork, is set to captivate the taste buds of Cork’s foodies once again. Introducing “Beara Brunch”, a collaborative and immersive afternoon of delicious dishes and innovative cocktail pairings, taking place in the MacCurtain Street restaurant at The VQ as part of Cork on a Fork this year.

On Saturday the 19th of August from 2pm, Gallaghers will invite Cork’s finest foodies to indulge in a curated brunch menu, expertly matched with a cocktail menu uniquely created for this event. The four-course taster menu will have dishes to suit everyone, whether you’re a lover of salmon or Mexican inspired dishes, a sweet or savoury type of brunch lover. Attendees will enjoy cocktails created using Beara Gin and Whiskey that have been specifically created to enjoy with each course.

Beara Distillery, situated near Castletownbere on the Beara Peninsula, Co. Cork, is a family-run distillery who believe in the motto “The cure for everything is sea air and salt water.” The Power family set about their journey to build the Beara brand and a legacy for future generations in Beara, producing various spirits such as Beara Ocean Gin, Beara Pink Ocean Gin, Beara Black Cask Blend Irish Whiskey, Beara Single Grain Irish Whiskey and Beara Single Malt Irish Whiskey.

The team at Gallaghers is thrilled to be collaborating with the artisanal producers of the award-winning gin. Attendees can expect distinctive flavours, unique pairings, and plenty of craic on the day, with dishes to suit everyone’s taste preferences.

Due to the limited availability of tickets, interested individuals are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the link below. Keep up to date on Gallaghers Instagram page for more information.

Gallaghers website – https://www.gallagherscork.ie/

Gallaghers Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/gallagherspubcork/

Ticket link – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beara-brunch-gallaghers-x-cork-on-a-fork-2023-tickets-651746079067?aff=oddtdtcreator