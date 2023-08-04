Bons Secours continues at Cork City FC official healthcare partner

4 August 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC has confirmed that the Bon Secours Hospital Cork has renewed its sponsorship with the club for the 2023 SSE Airtricity League season. This will be the hospital’s sixth season with the club after coming on board as Official Healthcare partner in 2018.

The world-class facilities available at the Bons Secours Hospital Cork will once again be available to Cork City FC, ensuring that the playing squad and the club’s medical department will have ready access to the best possible medical care and advice.

A range of treatments are available to the club including speedy access to MRIs and X-Rays and access to heart-screening as required for player medicals while Mr Declan Bowler is the club’s principal Specialist Sports Medicine/Orthopaedic Consultant.

The logo of the Bons Secours Hospital Cork will continue to be proudly displayed on the men’s first team shorts.

Harry Canning, CEO of the Bons Secours Hospital Cork said; ““We are delighted to be in a position to continue our ongoing partnership with Cork City FC. We know that the club is important to a great many people in Cork and we are proud to be able to provide the players and staff with the invaluable services of our Sports Medicine department which has been working closely with the club’s medical department for the last five seasons.”

Dermot Usher, owner of Cork City FC welcomed the continued partnership. He said; “Our sponsors are a valued and integral part of Cork City FC and having the continued support of the Bons Secours Hospital means a lot to us all. The medical services and facilities that they provide for the club are crucial to what we do and the hospital’s partnership is held in the highest regard by all our players, coaching staff and medical staff. We are thrilled to announce that the partnership will continue for the season ahead and I would like to personally thank them for their ongoing support. Everyone at Cork City FC is looking forward to working with the Bons Secours Hospital in 2023.”