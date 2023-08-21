FASHION: Chupi Sweetman Jewellery in Cork

21 August 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

FASHION: Chupi (pronounced: Chew-Pee) showcases latest designs in Cork City

In celebration of wedding season last weekend, CEO and Creative Director Chupi Sweetman hosted an exclusive press showcase to launch her newest range of Eternity Rings in the River Lee Hotel, Cork.

To add to the existing range of Eternity Rings on offer, 39-year-old Dublin based Chupi launched seven new additions. Eternity Rings have been worn and adored for thousands of years as symbols of eternal love. Whether worn as a wedding band, to celebrate a moment or as a declaration of self love, how you choose to wear your eternity ring is up to you. Chupi has reimagined these precious rings to honour love in all its forms and mark those precious moments.

Guests such as Cork influencers Sabrina Hill, Eimear Hallahan, stylist Chloe Markham, actress Demi Issac as well as well known editors and journalists, Vicki Maye, The Examiner, Mary Jane O’Regan, Hi! Style and Mary Cate Smith plus more all enjoyed a relaxing, Sunday brunch while trying on Chupi’s latest designs.

As well as that Chupi held a bridal trunk show where brides-to-be and their partners tried on their wedding and bridal collections in an intimate 1:1 setting and got an informative consultation with our team of diamond experts.

This event was also held on Sunday 20th of August in the River Lee, Cork with a limited number of tickets available. Attendees had the option to browse and try on Chupi’s latest wedding and engagement collections. Throughout the 1 hour appointment, couples were invited to sip on champagne and try on a wonderful selection of Chupi designs. They discovered valuable insights on budget, lab versus mined diamonds, gold tones, and the art of finding the perfect ring for this momentous occasion in your lives.

“I am delighted to be in Cork this August to meet with both press and couples who are looking to get their perfect wedding or engagement bands from Chupi. Your wedding jewellery, from your rings to the earrings you wore on the day are some of the most precious pieces of jewellery you will ever own. The pieces you choose to mark one of the biggest days of your life will become a reminder of that precious day. These intimate appointments will give you the chance to try on pieces together and enjoy this precious moment together. ” – CEO and Creative Director, Chupi Sweetman