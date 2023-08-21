15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
21st August, 2023

Tomás Mac Curtain mural unveiled on Bridge Street and Coburg Street in Cork City Centre @ardustreetart

21 August 2023
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Artists Shane O’Driscoll and Peter Martin have unveiled their latest piece of street art in Cork

Ardú Street Art has returned to the streets of Cork for their 2023 edition. The first mural, currently a work in progress on the corner of Bridge Street and Coburg Street, is a collaboration between co-organisers of Ardú Shane O’Driscoll and Peter Martin. The design depicts Tomás Mac Curtain – A man who contributed so much not only to the revolution in Ireland and Cork over 100 years ago, but also for his contribution to arts and culture in the city.

Ardú is supported by the Creative Ireland Programme, and would not be possible without the support of Cork City Council and Ardú’s generous sponsors Pat McDonnell Paints, Cork.

Artists Shane O’Driscoll and Peter Martin with their latest piece of street art in Cork.
