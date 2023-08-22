Free in-person course to support people with arthritis in Innishannon, West Cork 

22 August 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Arthritis Ireland s delighted to announce that their in-person Living Well with Arthritis in-person courses will commence in September 2023.

The Cork venue for the course is Innishannnon Parish Hall (Eircode: T12 WR9T), from Thursday 14th September to 19th October. The course consists of 6 weekly sessions, with each session lasting 2.5 hours from 2.30-5pm. The course is suitable for people with any form of arthritis and is free of charge.

The Living Well with Arthritis course gives people with arthritis the tools and techniques to help them better manage their condition. This includes managing pain and fatigue, reducing reliance on health professionals and medication, and improving a person’s overall sense of well-being. The courses also offer participants the opportunity to connect with others living with the condition. Booking is essential and places are limited.

To secure your place visit www.arthritisireland.ie or Living Well with Arthritis