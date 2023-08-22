Meet tomorrow’s business leaders at the 2023 Student Inc. Accelerator Programme Final Showcase at MTU Arena

22 August 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

What: Munster Technological University is pleased to host the grand final of the 2023 Student Inc. Accelerator Programme. Featuring more than 30 students drawn from colleges across Ireland and for the first time students from the USA the entrepreneurs of tomorrow have been busy crafting world-class innovative business and tech solutions. The event will culminate with a prize-giving ceremony for best business pitch and poster presentation. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the brilliance of tomorrow’s business leaders.

When: 11am – 2pm, Thursday, August 24th

Where: MTU Arena, Bishopstown, Cork City, T12 ERX0

On Thursday, August 24, MTU will host students drawn from seven colleges and universities throughout the island of Ireland for the final showcase of the 2023 Student Inc. Accelerator Programme.

Student Inc., which has been running annually in MTU since 2011, is Ireland’s longest running student accelerator programme. During the full-time thirteen-week immersive programme, Student Inc. participants work on assessing the feasibility of their business idea, building prototypes and learning all aspects of getting a business up and running.

This year’s participants are working on exciting products, which include an app to match substitute teachers to schools seeking educators; a marketplace to offset carbon emissions; jigsaw puzzles being brought to life with augmented reality, and social enterprises such as minibus day tours for adults with disabilities.

Each successful participant was awarded with €4,000 in seed funding, expert mentoring and training, access to the university research centres, introductions to a network of international entrepreneurs and investors, and office space.

Since 2019 the MTU-led Student Inc. programme has been rolled out to five other universities and is now offered on 15 campuses spread across the island of Ireland.

This year the programme was expanded to include two additional universities: Mary Immaculate College, Limerick and Endicott College, USA.

Former Student Inc. participants have gone to establish businesses at the forefront of technology and industry. The final showcase is open to the media as well as the business community and members of the public.

For further details or to confirm your attendance please email: mwilliams.enterpriseintern@services.mtu.ie