7 September 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann today renewed its appeal to the public to ‘Think Water Conservation’ as warm weather returns and demand increases. This comes as over half of Irish households (54%)* still admit to wasting water. As part of its annual campaign, Uisce Éireann is calling on households across the country to assess water usage habits and take practical steps to save water daily.

With warm, dry weather experienced by much of the country this week and with many people now back in school and work after the holidays, Uisce Éireann has seen an increase in demand for water. However, there are no plans to introduce general water restrictions or hosepipe bans. The public has been asked to help play their part in protecting essential water supplies for their local communities, and to conserve water where possible.

Simple water saving tips include

Checking your water consuming appliances such as washing machines and dishwaters for any plumbing issues. This includes looking out for dripping joints or leaking supply hoses

Keep a jug of water in the fridge rather than letting the tap run cold and save six litres a day

Making sure the tap is off while brushing teeth can save 84 litres of water a week

Reducing shower time by 60 seconds can save up to 120 litres of water every week

250 litres of water a week can be saved by fixing any leaking or dripping taps in the garden

Speaking of the importance of water conservation year-round, Stephen Burke, Uisce Éireann’s Regional Operations Manager, said:

“We are experiencing a warm, dry, spell of weather this week, and, while it is great to see after a particularly wet summer, this brings its own unique set of challenges. Many of us will be enjoying these warm evenings in our gardens, however, it is important to remain conscious of our water usage habits throughout the year, regardless of the weather.

“Some urban areas tend to see increases in demand around this time of year as schools return and people come back to work after holidays. Also, as we come into autumn and winter, storms and other extreme weather can impact on the capacity to treat and produce clean drinking water. For this reason, water conservation is something we should think about year-round, not just during the summer.

“By working together to use only what we need in our homes, gardens, and businesses, we can all contribute to ensuring a sustainable water supply for everyone. We are encouraging communities all over Ireland to play their part and think water conservation throughout the year.

“For example, earlier in the week some of you may have noticed your car had some sand or dust on it. This is reported to have been from the Sahara Desert. So, if you need to wash your car, we advise that you use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose. This will help save a lot of water.

“Don’t forget to also check the ground above your pipes for signs of leaks. At Uisce Éireann we are also continuing our First Fix Free programme which helps households that may be using higher levels of water than average, which could signal a potential leakage problem. Our team will investigate the cause of the leak and fix the issue to curtail any further potential leaks. This is in line with the Uisce Éireann collaborative approach to water conservation.”

Stephen also reminded the public that once again the Uisce Éireann Conservation Calculator is on hand to help households examine how much water they are currently using and identify changes they could make to reduce their use.

“The average water use of one person is 133 litres per day. The Conservation Calculator provides helpful advice for those wanting to ensure they use water responsibly to improve their score rating and is free for all households to use on our website. It offers practical advice on conserving water, to ensure we have a sustainable water supply for everyone in years to come. We are encouraging everyone to play their part with us and think water conservation”.

For further information visit www.water.ie/conservation/