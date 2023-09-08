Ballymaloe Grainstore invites people to use its unique space #EastCork

8 September 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Ballymaloe Grainstore, a versatile venue in East Cork known for weddings, festivals, arts and culture, is also a space for community activities catering for a wide range of interests and ages. Its team is now encouraging more facilitators to use the premises, along with inviting people to join the current line-up, as a way to meet new people, get fit, or just find that time to do something for yourself.

The venue currently hosts wellness classes which include yoga, pilates and mindfulness, as well as activities for mothers and babies, children’s sport such as karate, while the popular card game bridge is hosted in the Carrigaun Room. Ballymaloe Grainstore has plans to expand this side of its operations and is inviting more community groups to use its facilities.

Ballymaloe Grainstore Operator Bree Allen says they are completely flexible in terms of the type of groups that can use the space: “Our commitment to the community goes beyond providing event spaces. We believe in nourishing every aspect of people’s lives. Ballymaloe Grainstore and Carrigaun Room are ideal settings for classes, workshops and retreats, with lots of space in a bright setting, ample parking, and of course the beautiful setting of Ballymaloe itself where there are options to explore the grounds, have lunch in the hotel or cafe and visit the shop. We’d be delighted to speak to anyone with an idea for an activity here, whether that’s a children’s art class or a wellness activity for adults, we’d love to help you facilitate it.”

In addition to these weekly activities, Ballymaloe Grainstore hosts a plethora of year-round events, showcasing the rich tapestry of the region’s cultural landscape. The annual Ballymaloe Craft Fair, featuring over 180 diverse stalls, is a testament to the Grainstore’s commitment to supporting Irish makers. The fair has become a favourite on the East Cork calendar during the festive season. The 9th of September sees an event called “Movie to Meal.” This merges the culinary arts with cinematic excellence as Chef Sinead Doran prepares a sumptuous feast while featuring the film “The Chef.”

For more information regarding the weekly activities at Ballymaloe Grainstore visit https://www.ballymaloegrainstore.com