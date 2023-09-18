Cork Blood donors honoured by IBTS

18 September 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

On Sunday 17th September, 167 blood donors from all walks of life were

honoured at an IBTS Awards Ceremony in Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork.

Awardees were commended for having made the remarkable achievement of

donating either 50 or 100 units of blood, an effort that sometimes

takes decades to accomplish. The Chairperson of the Irish Blood

Transfusion Service, Ms Deirdre Ann Barr, presented the Awards.

The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Kieran McCarthy also

attended and congratulated the donors who had come from across

Munster.

Donor Services Manager, Julianne Kelly stated “without regular donors,

the IBTS would not be able to supply hospitals across the country with

the necessary blood needed for patients. Because of your generosity

and selflessness, thousands of patients across Ireland have been

helped.”

Guest speaker, Ms Tracey Walker, who has benefitted from multiple

blood and platelet transfusions, thanked the donors stating their

blood donations have helped her recovery from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Tracey’s husband Dave was among the recipients of an award for giving

100 donations.

Blood donation clinics are held in communities across Ireland as well

as in fixed clinics in Cork city and Dublin. Every week the IBTS

requires 3,000 units of blood to maintain a safe supply of blood for

hospitals across Ireland. Please visit www.giveblood.ie for more

information.