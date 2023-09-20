Great interest in Celtic Interconnector Community Benefit Fund as €960,000 first phase closes for applications

20 September 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The deadline for applications for the first phase of the Celtic Interconnector Community Benefit Fund has now closed

EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid, has reported great interest in the initial phase, with €960,000 available.

The Community Benefit Fund has been established by EirGrid with a total value of €2.4 million.

Priority will be given to community and voluntary organisations located within 2 km of the Celtic Interconnector cable route.

The Celtic Interconnector is a planned subsea (undersea) link to allow the exchange of electricity between Ireland (Cork) and France.

Prior to the deadline for submissions, fund administrator SECAD Partnership CLG held one-to-one sessions to guide voluntary groups and organisations through the application process, with over 40 groups attending.

Speaking about the fund, EirGrid’s Head of Public Engagement, Sinead Dooley said: “We are thrilled with the level of interest in this fund. The fund was established to enable voluntary groups and organisations along the cable route to continue the fantastic work they do in their communities.

We want to ensure a lasting positive legacy remains in East Cork, long after the successful delivery of this strategic national project.”

It is fantastic to see such a vast array of projects under the three different funding streams: community, sustainability and biodiversity and we look forward to seeing projects being brought to life under these streams,” added Dooley.

Applications will now undergo an evaluation process by an independent panel and announcement regarding projects successful in achieving funding is expected before Christmas 2023.

For more information, please visit www.eirgrid.ie/CelticInterconnectorFund