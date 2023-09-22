Association of Consulting Engineers (ACEI) hold Munster Roadshow in Rochestown Park Hotel

22 September 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Association of Consulting Engineers (ACEI) hosted a Munster Roadshow event this week focused on “Driving Smart Sustainable Growth” in the consulting engineering industry. The event took place at the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork, bringing together both ACEI members and non-members from the region.

The roadshow in partnership with Griffiths & Armour commenced with a warm welcome from ACEI’s President, James Kavanagh, who expressed his enthusiasm for the event’s theme and its potential to inspire positive change within the industry. The event aimed to provide a platform for experts to discuss solutions to Ireland’s housing, infrastructure, and climate crises.

Guest speakers hailing from various sectors related to consulting engineering shared their insights and experiences, emphasising the significance of integrating sustainability and intelligence into the industry’s practices. The event facilitated a dynamic exchange of ideas, enabling participants to gain a comprehensive understanding of the latest trends and opportunities in driving growth that is both smart and sustainable.

Highlighting the collaborative nature of the event, a panel discussion was held, bringing together experts from different corners of the consulting engineering field. The panel delved deep into the intricacies of achieving smart sustainable growth in the industry, discussing challenges, breakthroughs, and best practices. The insightful discussions ignited fresh perspectives and inspired attendees to envision a future where innovation and environmental responsibility coexist harmoniously.

The ACEI event not only provided knowledge sharing but also aimed to shape actionable outcomes in alignment with the Association’s strategic plan. Attendees actively engaged in dialogues that aimed to identify key focus areas and set measurable targets, ensuring a roadmap for the industry’s advancement in the years to come.

President James Kavanagh stated, “Our industry stands at the intersection of innovation and sustainability in the construction industry. If Ireland is to meet the housing, climate, and infrastructure crises it faces, it will require a thriving consulting engineering sector operating efficiently. Our sector will influence how the construction industry shapes our economy and society over the next 25 years. This event provided an exceptional platform to collectively steer our efforts towards driving smart sustainable growth. The insights gained and connections made during this event will undoubtedly serve as catalysts for positive change within our industry.”