Cork City FC launches new website and online shop

25 September 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Football club works with local business and Cork City fans to improve customer experience

Cork City FC has launched a new website which offers visitors a more streamlined service with easier access to fixtures, results and the online shop. The new website is part of a series of exciting plans the club has to improve the overall experience for fans. CCFC supporters from Cork to Chicago will be able to get up to the minute results from matches.

The website has maintained some of the unique attributes of Cork City FC such as the logo and the colour scheme. Visitors will now find it easier to navigate as news, stats, the shop and tickets are all available in the one place.

Match data will be updated as the games are being played so that fans who are unable to attend a match can get all the live action as it happens. Other changes include an updated design, information on all teams from the first teams to the 2010 Development Squad.

Dermot Usher, owner of Cork City FC, said; “The website has been updated to allow a more user-friendly experience for visitors who can now access all the services on the one page. I would like to thank Spéire for their work on designing and launching the site. Cork City FC is looking to build on relationships with local businesses and I’m delighted that we were able to work with a local company on this project.”

Spéire was founded by Dave Lyons and Stephen Wilson Downey and is based in Ballincollig. Both Dave and Stephen are lifelong Cork City FC fans so they were delighted to work on the project.

Dave Lyons said; “It was an honour for us to work with an organisation like Cork City FC which is such an integral part of the local community. We have been fans of the club for years so we were delighted when they approached us to design the new website. They were very easy to work with and it is very exciting to see the end product.”