Making Friends through Culture in East Cork

9 October 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Cork County Federation of Muintir na Tíre will hold ‘East Cork Cultural Companions, an Age & Opportunity Arts Initiative’, on Thursday, October 19th. This fun event will take place at the GAA Pavilion in Midleton from 2 pm.

Cultural Companions creates local networks of like-minded people aged 55 and over, providing them with the opportunity to attend cultural and arts events together. The program aims to promote social engagement, mental health, and well-being among older adults through participation in creative and social activities.

“We are excited to be launching East Cork Cultural Companions,” said Tara O’Donoghue, the programme coordinator. “We have Cultural Companions networks established in Cork City, North Cork and West Cork and now we look forward to enjoying many of the cultural and arts events on offer in Midleton, Youghal, Cobh, Killeagh and other places in East Cork. By attending these events and experiencing new things together, members stay connected with their community, engage with their creativity, and improve their well-being.”

The launch event at the GAA Pavilion in Midleton on October 19th will serve as an introduction to the programme and provide attendees with the opportunity to learn more about Cultural Companions. It will feature information, local performers, and refreshments. This is a chance for individuals aged 55 and over to connect with like-minded people while experiencing the best of East Cork’s cultural scene.

Supported by the HSE Community Work Department, Cork City Council, and Cork County Council, the Cork Cultural Companions programme is delivered by the Cork County Federation of Muintir na Tíre. The programme offers peer support and empowerment, allowing members to select events and volunteer to meet and greet others.

If you’re aged 55 or over and want to connect with like-minded folks while experiencing the best of East Cork’s cultural scene, join Cork Cultural Companions today! For more information, visit muintircork.com/cork-cultural-companions.

About Muintir na Tíre Cork:

Muintir na Tíre Cork is a community organisation supporting local communities to address needs and promote community service for the common good. Representing and advocating for local issues at the national level, collaborating with communities and government agencies.



About Age & Opportunity:

Age & Opportunity is a national organisation that promotes active and engaged living among older adults. Their Arts Initiative supports and encourages older people to participate in creative activities, enhancing their well-being and quality of life