FARMING NEWS: Auction of private Mallow Collection of Vintage Tractors

10 October 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Private Collection of Vintage Tractors and Vehicles to Go Under the Hammer at Wilsons Auctions

This monthy, Wilsons Auctions is thrilled to be conducting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts.

The O’Callaghan family of Mallow, Co. Cork, has entrusted Wilsons Auctions to present a meticulously amassed and lovingly restored collection to the public. Nestled in the heart of Mallow, Co. Cork, this treasure trove of vintage agricultural machinery is a testament to the late Mr. Tadgh O’Callaghan’s passion for preserving the heritage of a bygone era.

Highlights of this extraordinary collection include a stunning array of classic tractors, each with its unique story to tell. From iconic models of the 1930s to the 1960s, these tractors are a living testament to the craftsmanship and innovation of their time. Additionally, the collection boasts an extensive assortment of cast iron implement seats sourced from around the world, featuring some exceptionally rare and sought-after examples.

To compliment this remarkable offering, a fine selection of vintage road vehicles are also included in the auction, enhancing the diversity and appeal for collectors and enthusiasts of all backgrounds.

Offsite Auction Manager at Wilsons Auctions Shanta Lawlor, explained, “This vintage collection is spectacular. The O’Callaghan should be extremely proud to be offering bidders the chance to own these assets. The vehicles really are in magnificent order.”

“Anyone planning on attending the auction on Saturday 14th October should register early to avoid disappointment.”

Find the full catalogue listed on www.wilsonsauctions.com. This auction is open to the public and individuals can register to bid via the Wilsons Auctions’ website.

The auction will be presented at an offsite location based at Irohaul Ltd, St Joseph’s Road, Mallow, County Cork on Saturday 14th October, and the physical auction will start at 11am. With in-person and live online bidding available, this extraordinary collection will be accessible to bidders, regardless of location.

The viewing will be open on Thursday 12th October, Friday 13th October and the morning of the auction from 9am. All enquiries should be directed to Wilsons Auctions Dublin on 01464 2800 or by emailing shantalawlor@wilsonsauctions.com or leegeary@wilsonsauctions.com.

Interested parties are to note that there is no parking onsite at Irohaul Ltd. Parking will be facilitated next door to Irohaul Ltd at Mallow GAA Sports Complex, St Joseph’s Road, Carrigoon, Mallow.

Wilsons Auctions is a family-owned business that has grown to become the largest independent auction company in Ireland and the UK. Established in 1936, it specialises in plant and machinery and agricultural equipment and has over 85 years of auctioneering experience in this industry across Ireland and further afield.



Wilsons conduct over 3,100 auctions held annually across the Group, including over 450 dedicated commercial auctions.