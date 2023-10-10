Sinn Fein Councillor steps down

10 October 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin’s Eolan Ryng has last evening announced he is standing down as the party’s Cork City Councillor for the South West Ward.

Speaking last evening at the meeting of Cork City Council, Cllr Ryng said:

“I’ve decided to stand down as a City Councillor.

“After weeks of careful consideration, I know I can’t continue to give the role the level of attention it requires and deserves into the next election cycle. I am a person who always gives one hundred percent, and I know that won’t be possible going forward. It was a hard decision but also the right one for me.

“It has been an amazing experience to represent people, to stand up for them, to give them a voice. My time as a Sinn Féin City Councillor has been immensely positive.

”A process is now underway to select my replacement. The party will make an announcement in due course. That person will have my full support in advancing republican politics and in delivering for workers, families and communities in the South West and throughout Cork City.

“I will remain a dedicated party activist and I look forward to playing my role in Cork Sinn Féin’s preparations for the forthcoming Local Elections.”