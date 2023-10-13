Cork Airport full of Rugby fans

13 October 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Airport will welcome hundreds of Irish rugby fans today as three full flights depart for Paris Charles de Gaulle. With services being operated by Aer Lingus, Air France and AeroItalia (a charter flight operating on behalf of Irish travel agencies), the terminal building will be awash with green jerseys, hats, scarves and more. Since the commencement of the Rugby World Cup last month, Cork Airport has provided Irish rugby fans with the best air connectivity to France that is available outside of Dublin. While hundreds will fly direct to the French capital today, hundreds more will fly to some of the major hub airports of London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and then connect onwards to Paris.

Commenting, Barry Holland, Communications Manager at Cork Airport said: “As Ireland prepare to take on the All-Blacks in Stade de France on Saturday night, the team at Cork Airport are gearing up for a busy day today with hundreds of Irish rugby fans expected to travel to Paris. We have three direct services today, all fully booked, and we expect more passengers to travel via some of the major hub airports, with which Cork Airport is so well connected. There will be no scrums at Cork Airport today and all our passengers can expect an efficient, friendly airport experience complemented by excellent security times.”