Water problems in Churchtown, Co Cork

21 October 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council are working to restore water supply to customers in Churchtown, Co Cork, following a shutdown of the Water Treatment Plant due to the adjacent river flooding.

Crews are progressing the necessary works and every effort is being made to bring the plant back into production.

Customers may experience water outages and/or low pressure later today until the works are completed. It typically takes two to three hours for the water network to refill following outages.

Speaking about the works, Niall O’Riordan, Uisce Éireann commented: “We are working as quickly and efficiently as possible to restore production. Uisce Éireann thanks customers in advance for their patience while we work to restore normal water supply and we will issue a further update as works progress.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie.

