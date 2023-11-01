Community groups and social enterprises across Ireland to receive funding

1 November 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

NASC based in Cork is among 20 community projects receiving financial support from Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together programme in 2023.

€500,000 is being allocated to groups across the island of Ireland in year four of the Begin Together fund, delivered in partnership with the Community Foundation Ireland. This will bring the total value of grants issued via the Community Fund to €2 Million since 2020.

Initiatives will receive up to €45,000 each for projects spanning financial literacy and wellbeing, mental health, inclusion and diversity.

The funding allocated to applicants has increased from between €4,000 and €6,000 previously to grants now ranging between €15,000 and €45,000. The grants are being distributed to a smaller number of groups, with the intention of providing substantial supports that will drive real impact.

The Community Fund is one strand of a wider commitment to support society which has seen €4.8M awarded to various community groups, social enterprises and arts projects across the island of Ireland.

Aine McCleary, Chief Customer Officer, Bank of Ireland, said:

“Since the fund was opened in 2020, Begin Together has provided financial supports to a broad range of community groups, charities, and social enterprises across the Island of Ireland. And we are immensely proud to do so. The work that they do unites local communities, who are working together to drive positive outcomes.”

Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of Community Foundation Ireland, added:

“The Bank of Ireland Community Fund is transforming lives, often when people are experiencing greatest need. We believe in equality for all in thriving communities. It is an ambitious goal but one, which through initiatives like the Community Fund, is achievable.

“The impact we have seen since the fund was first established has been extraordinary. Community Foundation Ireland values its partnership with Bank of Ireland and looks forward to working together into the future for the betterment of all our communities.”

Allocation of the 2023 Begin Together Community Fund Grants:

Community Enterprise & Innovation

Young Social Innovators €45000 Citywise Education €45000 Cara-Friend €30000 AK Inspired CLG €15000 Involve CLG €15000 Pocket Forests CLG €15000

Financial and Mental Wellbeing