Sports Direct extends partnership with Cork GAA from 5 to 8 years

1 November 2023

New Cork GAA training kits launch exclusively with Sports Direct tomorrow – Sports Direct has six stores in Cork including Mahon Point, Blackpool Retail Park, Market Green Midleton, Ballincollig

Sports Direct is extending its current five year partnership with Cork GAA to 8 years. The partnership has proven to be one of the most successful in Irish sports sponsorship in recent years, and this extension reflects Sports Direct’s commitment to the future of Cork GAA.

The extended partnership will include the continued sponsorship of the Cork Senior hurling and football teams as well as the Minor and U20 teams.

As the official retail partner of Cork GAA and with six stores in Cork, the new 2024 training kit will launch on November 2nd, exclusively in Sports Direct stores. The new red and black training kit features a powerful design and as usual will be available across all age groups.

The tagline for the new campaign “Train. Transform. Triumph” encourages players of all levels to train for or within their county and it is a match day must have for supporters.

Marc Sheehan, Chairperson Cork GAA, said; “We are very excited to be extending our partnership with Sports Direct which has had a really positive impact for Cork GAA. Having the backing of Sports Direct lets us embark on our future journey with confidence and the belief that our training programmes are helping to transform our players into triumphant stars of GAA and we hope that we can give our fans something to get excited about. We are delighted now to launch our new training kit which incorporates a very unique design for Cork GAA and one that I hope will be well-received by both players and fans. The lightning strikes represent the power of our players and the strength of our teams as they face future challenges over the next season.”

Leonard Brassel, Managing Director of Sports Direct Ireland said; “We have been extremely proud of our partnership with Cork GAA both on and off the pitch and are delighted to extend the current partnership to eight years. The collaboration with Cork GAA has helped us to champion the legend in everyone and while we support both codes across six teams the supporters are equally important to us. We understand the fans passion and commitment to the game and county which is brought into the unparalleled design of the latest training kit. We are equally as ambitious as Cork in the success of this partnership.”

The new Cork Kit, manufactured by O’Neills, goes on sale exclusively in Sports Direct Stores or online at oneills.com on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023. Sports Direct has six stores in Cork.