Our Lady Crowned Credit Union Community Chest Cheque Presentations

5 November 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Local News – Mayfield & Little Island

“Credit Union gives back to the local community through its community chest”

The community chest is a fund sponsored by the credit union for local charities, non for profits and clubs in its area.

Kieran Ryan, Chairman of Our Lady Crowned Credit Union stated back in September at the launch “we are delighted with the response to our inaugural awards last year where 10 local groups and charities benefitted from the OLCCU Community Chest to the value of €5000. As a grassroots community based organisation we have been supporting the financial wellbeing of members in North Cork for over 50 years. This year, we have doubled our fund to €10,000 it’s our way of giving back to the community by sponsoring worthwhile charities, not for profits and groups in our area”.

Applications were open to all groups and need to be from or supporting those in the following areas Mayfield, Montenotte, Ballyvolane, Tivoli, Rathcooney, Glanmire, White’s Cross, Little Island, Glounthaune, Knockraha, Carrignavar, Watergrasshill. Applicants did not need to be members of OLCCU credit union to be considered.