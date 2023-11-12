The Lord Mayor’s Gala Christmas Concert 2023

12 November 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

This year’s Concert will showcase a journey from opera through operetta to musical theatre. Featuring soloists Majella Cullagh, Karen Underwood, Simon Morgan and Christiana Underwood, as well as the Cork Concert Orchestra, Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance, Douglas ICA Choir, Carrigaline Singers, the Ukrainian Kalyna Choir, and the Lord Mayor himself.

Charity beneficiaries of the Concert this year will be St. Vincent de Paul, Féileacáin, and Music Generation.

Led by Programme Director Yvonne Coughlan, this year’s Gala Christmas Concert promises to be a spectacular night of music, dance, and celebration that is not to be missed. As in other years, tickets are sure to be in high demand so book yours early to avoid disappointment.

Day/Date: 2nd December

Time: 8pm

Fee Applies: €10-€40

Booking required: Yes, online (below) or from Pro Musica, Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork

Link: eventbrite/lord-mayors-gala-christmas-concert/

Queries to: 021 492 4000