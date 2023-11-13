3,000 rental homes vacant in Cork… as City rents rise by 10%

13 November 2023

By Mary Bermingham

Labour Party Candidate for the South East Ward Peter Horgan has said the Government’s failure to implement a strong vacant home tax is contributing to Cork’ chronic vacancy problem, with far too many properties nationwide continuing to lie empty. The new Daft.iE reports shows rents in Cork city are up 10.2% to an average of €1,882 while Cork County is up 11.7% to an average of €1,458.

Mr Horgan said

The figures from the Cork Simon Community report are stark.

“Over 17,000 vacant properties are in Cork city and county. Almost 5,000 are long-term vacant since Census 2016, of which over 2,000 are vacant since Census 2011. These do not include holiday homes, derelict houses, dwellings under construction or homes where the resident is temporarily absent. It’s galling to walk and see the level of vacancy and dereliction. Homes are lying empty while adult children continue to live in their parents’ house, with little to no hope of being able to afford a home of their own.

“We know that supply is the big issue when it comes to the housing crisis. It’s scandalous that we have such an enormous untapped supply of housing lying empty. Fianna Fáil’s failure to tackle this head on is disgraceful.

“As in many aspects of this Government’s record on housing, the approach to vacancy and dereliction has been abysmal. It has been marked by short-termism and not delivery.

“The Vacant Home Tax simply isn’t enough to address the real scourge of dereliction.