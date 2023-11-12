15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
12th November, 2023

Local Charity celebrates 20 years of international solidarity

12 November 2023
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Charity, SERVE marked its 20th anniversary this weekend in Cork. Volunteers from across the island joined for an evening of nostalgia.

Gerry O’Connor, chairperson of SERVE explains, “SERVE was founded in 2003 by a group of eleven young adults from Ireland who worked in the Philippines with communities who were disproportionately affected by a lack of basic human rights. These volunteers were immersed into local communities. The Irish volunteers, Filipino peers, and partner organisations all had a positive experience. It was agreed at the time that this initiative would continue. SERVE has assigned 1200 volunteers to different countries since 2003”.

Over the last 20 years, SERVE has worked in countries like Brazil, Thailand, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Gerry O’Connor explains, “From the beginning, driven by solidarity, all SERVE initiatives were characterised by a partnership approach. SERVE has actively helped partners create educational and employment opportunities for thousands of young people, whilst also proactively removing barriers for people with disabilities to ensure full participation in educational and employment programmes. In the last 20 years, SERVE has raised over €24 million to support their international partners.”

With the support of the Irish people, SERVE has also responded to natural disasters in Haiti, the Philippines and Mozambique, and to those affected by war in Ukraine.

Gerry O’Connor adds, “We are delighted to bring our alumni together to thank and honour them for their enthusiasm in staying involved with us over the years. They have kept SERVE alive through fundraising and advocacy. We’ve asked a lot from them – be it hiking the four highest peaks of Ireland, or cycle to Malin to Mizen, or complete the Run-a-Muck challenge. And, they have always risen to the challenge with their generous time and efforts.” SERVE has just finalized an ambitious new Strategic Plan focused on international development and global citizenship education.

The gathering in Cork was an opportunity to honour 20 years of solidarity, change making, advocacy, and friendship.

Present and past volunteers pictured in the Rochestown Park hotel, Cork where Irish Charity, SERVE marked its 20th anniversary this weekend. Volunteers from across the island joined with guest speakers from communities in Zimbabwe for an evening of nostalgia, celebration and reflection. The gathering was an opportunity to honour 20 years of solidarity, change making, advocacy, and friendship. Please visit serve.ie for more information: Picture by Chani Anderson @capturesbychani

Mairéad And Ronan Cunningham pictured in the Rochestown Park hotel, Cork where Irish Charity, SERVE marked its 20th anniversary this weekend. Volunteers from across the island joined with guest speakers from communities in Zimbabwe for an evening of nostalgia, celebration and reflection. The gathering was an opportunity to honour 20 years of solidarity, change making, advocacy, and friendship. Please visit serve.ie for more information: Picture by Chani Anderson @capturesbychani

Gerry O’Connor, SERVE chairperson pictured in the centre with the original group of Volunteers, (pictured L to R) Lisa O’Connor, Diane Duggan and Chris O’Donoghue in the Rochestown Park hotel, Cork where Irish Charity, SERVE marked its 20th anniversary this weekend. Volunteers from across the island joined with guest speakers from communities in Zimbabwe for an evening of nostalgia, celebration and reflection. The gathering was an opportunity to honour 20 years of solidarity, change making, advocacy, and friendship. Please visit serve.ie for more information: Picture by Chani Anderson @capturesbychani

Diarmaid Ua Bruadair and Regina McCarthy pictured in the Rochestown Park hotel, Cork, where Irish Charity, SERVE marked its 20th anniversary this weekend. Volunteers from across the island joined with guest speakers from communities in Zimbabwe for an evening of nostalgia, celebration and reflection. The gathering was an opportunity to honour 20 years of solidarity, change making, advocacy, and friendship. Please visit serve.ie for more information: Picture by Chani Anderson @capturesbychani

Michelle Horan and Fiona Buggy pictured in the Rochestown Park hotel, Cork where Irish Charity, SERVE marked its 20th anniversary this weekend. Volunteers from across the island joined with guest speakers from communities in Zimbabwe for an evening of nostalgia, celebration and reflection. The gathering was an opportunity to honour 20 years of solidarity, change making, advocacy, and friendship. Please visit serve.ie for more information: Picture by Chani Anderson @capturesbychani

John McCarthy and William Browne pictured in the Rochestown Park hotel, Cork where Irish Charity, SERVE marked its 20th anniversary this weekend. Volunteers from across the island joined with guest speakers from communities in Zimbabwe for an evening of nostalgia, celebration and reflection. The gathering was an opportunity to honour 20 years of solidarity, change making, advocacy, and friendship. Please visit serve.ie for more information: Picture by Chani Anderson @capturesbychani

Anita McGrath and John McGeady pictured in the Rochestown Park hotel, Cork where Irish Charity, SERVE marked its 20th anniversary this weekend. Volunteers from across the island joined with guest speakers from communities in Zimbabwe for an evening of nostalgia, celebration and reflection. The gathering was an opportunity to honour 20 years of solidarity, change making, advocacy, and friendship. Please visit serve.ie for more information: Picture by Chani Anderson @capturesbychani

AREA: CORK CITY, AREA: SOUTH CORK, ENTERTAINMENT, HEALTH, NEWS
Woeful energy ratings in Cork City raised at the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis
Previous Post