Anam Cara planning Camino Walk in 2024

17 November 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

In May of this year, a wonderful group of supporters of Anam Cara walked part of the famous Camino de Santiago. Each person on the trip could relate to the overwhelming sense of loss, whether they had lost a child themselves or supporting someone, whos’ child had died. Anam Cara are delighted to announce that the 2024 walk is in planning and the date is confirmed for next April.

Speaking about her experience taking part, one bereaved Mum said “I came across an advertisement for the Anam Cara Camino walk a few months after my son’s death and completed one month before his first anniversary. Anam Cara has been so good for my mental wellbeing, and I had heard that people find great peace walking the Camino, so decided to find out more. With being able to focus on very little, they made the whole experience very easy from setting up our just giving pages and the detailed preparation information to the support along the way. I had the absolute pleasure of walking with other bereaved parents who understood what the experience meant to me. By sharing our stories along the way, I felt that each of us brought our children along with us on the journey. This was so much more than just a fundraiser and will be back on another Camino with Anam Cara soon!”

On the 28th of April 2024, the group will depart Dublin to take on the final section of the Portuguese Coastal Camino, where they will be walking from Oia to Santiago. The total distance is approx. 110km over the week. If you would like some more information, please contact Jamie on j.conway@anamcara.ie or 01 4045378. All funds raised will ensure Anam Cara continue their support services for bereaved parents, nationwide.

On Tuesday 21st November, Anam Cara will hold their West Cork meeting in The Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty @ 7:15pm. All bereaved parents in the area are most welcome to attend, regardless of age of the child or circumstances of death. For further information, please contact Anam Cara on 085 2888888 or info@anamcara.ie