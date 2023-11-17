Ballymaquirk – ‘most dangerous junction in the country’ replaced by roundabout

17 November 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Michael Moynihan, has said the opening of Ballymaquirke roundabout today is a hugely significant day for Duhallow and for the surrounding areas.

This is an issue that Deputy Moynihan has been campaigning on for many years to advocate for a major upgrade of the junction. Together with local Councillor Bernard Moynihan, he has been in contact with the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland since 2017 to call for significant action to be taken to improve the road safety at this location.

Following the opening of the new roundabout Deputy Moynihan said, “This was one of the most dangerous junctions in the country, a major upgrade was badly needed to address this accident blackspot, and I was delighted to work alongside local Councillor Bernard Moynihan to get vital infrastructure project delivered today.

“Projects as significant as Ballymaquirke take a lot of time and effort to get over the line, with the many competing demands for the funding around the country, I am absolutely delighted that all the hard work has now come to fruition with the completion of this new roundabout, which will greatly improve the road safety of all those who use this busy junction and for the generations to come who will benefit from this important project.”

Deputy Moynihan concluded by wishing everybody who will be travelling through this junction a safe journey to and from their destinations.