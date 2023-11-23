Cork City FC: new home and away kits for 2024 season

23 November 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC has unveiled the new home and away kits for the 2024 season. The club, which celebrates its 40th anniversary next year, has launched the kits ahead of the busy Christmas shopping period.

The home kit is a return to white for the first time since the late 1990s, with a white torso section, a red and green trim and three green stripes on the shoulders. The logo of Cork City FC’s kit sponsor, Zeus, is emblazoned across the front.

The club has opted for a different look for the away kit which is blue and pink with a shattered glass like effect on the front.

The kits, which have been manufactured by Adidas, will be worn by the men’s and women’s teams as well as the academy and amputee teams.

Speaking about the new kit, Chief Operating Officer at Cork City FC, Éanna Buckley, said; “Cork City FC has been looking back at the kits from the last 40 years and the all-white jersey worn by the teams from 1995 to 1997 really resonated with the club. We are looking forward to seeing all the teams wearing the kit in Turner’s Cross in 2024. With the away kit we wanted to offer something very unique that we haven’t seen before and we are thrilled with the new design. Both kits have been broadly welcomed by fans and we hope to see them in the stands for the home and away games next season.”

The home and away kits are available to buy in the Cork City FC shop in Douglas and online. They will be launched in Cummins Sports, Sports Direct and Elverys Sports shops this week.